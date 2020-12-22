Advertisement

Gov. Edwards expected to deliver holiday warnings in Tues. briefing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 22. at 2:30 p.m.

We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

Gov. Edwards is expected to issue warnings ahead of the Christmas holiday. On Monday, the state reported the largest single-day COVID death toll since July.

