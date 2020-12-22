Gov. Edwards expected to deliver holiday warnings in Tues. briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 22. at 2:30 p.m.

We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

Gov. Edwards is expected to issue warnings ahead of the Christmas holiday. On Monday, the state reported the largest single-day COVID death toll since July.

