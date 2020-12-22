LDH: Thanksgiving did not make ‘major change’ to COVID trends

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health says Thanksgiving did not contribute to an explosion of new coronavirus cases, as some doctors feared.

“We didn’t see a major change in the trends as a result of Thanksgiving, but that trend continues to be on a rise that’s very concerning,” Office of Public Health regional director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said. “It could’ve been a lot worse. I do think a lot of folks listened to the mitigation measures.”

Cavanaugh says the trends continued to worsen at a rate similar to the pace before the holiday. It’s hard to pinpoint why Louisiana’s case count did not explode, which happened in other states.

“We’ll be treating this upcoming holiday similarly to what we did for Thanksgiving,” she said. “We’re still in a very dangerous situation right now, going into another set of holidays.”

The state’s doctors are hoping Thanksgiving behavior will carry into Christmas. The department says it’s still safest to stay home with immediate household members. If people plan to gather or travel, they should wear masks and conduct as many events outside as possible, the department says.

“We’re trying to save lives,” Cavanaugh said. “There’s light at the end of this tunnel. We’re kind of trying to buy ourselves some time until we can get there.”

