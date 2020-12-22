Advertisement

Local VA hospital to receive Moderna Vaccine this week

Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville | Photo Source: KALB
Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville | Photo Source: KALB
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is increasing its number of COVID-19 vaccinations sites this week, including in Central Louisiana.

The department is using both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, the VA announced 113 VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and outpatient clinics will receive limited Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The Alexandria VA Medical Center is among the new vaccination sites. There is no word yet on the number of doses the hospital received.

According to a press release, the focus is to vaccinate health care personnel and residents at community living centers and in spinal cord units.

As vaccine doses become more available, the VA plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and its employees who want to be vaccinated.

