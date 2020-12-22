Advertisement

Louisiana Marathon moves event to March

WAFB's morning news team (L-R: Dylan Collins, Liz Koh, Lauren Westbrook) crossing the finish...
WAFB's morning news team (L-R: Dylan Collins, Liz Koh, Lauren Westbrook) crossing the finish line at the 2019 OLOL Amazing Half Marathon.
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Marathon announced Tuesday, Dec. 22 that the annual event is moving from January to March.

According to the organization’s website, the dates are now set for March 6 and 7.

“If you are currently registered, please check your email for important instructions and options you have.

“We certainly did not want to make an event change such as this, but we are energized and optimistic about what this change means for our runners, our communities and the event itself. Thank you in advance for supporting us. Like so many, we are trying to navigate these times as best we can with what we have,” states the website.

Thousands of people participate in the marathon annually. The event features a 5k, 10k, the half marathon, and the full marathon. In past years, the event has included live music, food, and additional vendors.

The Louisiana Marathon is a USAT&F Certified course and an official Boston Qualifier route. It’s a popular race because of the “fast, flat, runner-friendly path through the lakes, along the river, and around downtown, on the university campus and in historic neighborhoods.”

