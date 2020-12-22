LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger retires from field coaching, transitions into analyst role

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger announced his retirement from field coaching and will transition into an analyst role, the university has reported.

Ensminger served as offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, taking over after the departure of Matt Canada after the 2017 season. He commanded the explosive offensive attack in 2019 that resulted in several school records and a national championship.

“Steve gave everything he had to LSU and I will always cherish the time we spent coaching together,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Steve treated everyone on the staff and the players on our team like family. He bleeds purple and gold – I don’t know of a better LSU man. From a coaching standpoint, he’s the best. From game-planning to play-calling, Steve was outstanding. He developed our players on the field and he helped mold them into young men off the field. I can’t thank Steve enough for his loyalty and his willingness to do whatever was asked of him.”

In 46 games with Ensminger as offensive coordinator, the Tigers averaged 37.4 points and 474.1 total yards per game. LSU racked up over 500 yards of total offense 20 times under Ensminger which included 714 yards against Ole Miss in 2019. LSU also scored 40 or more points 23 times during that span. With Ensminger as offensive coordinator, the Tigers went 36-10, winning 26 of those games by double-figures.

Ensminger has been at LSU since 2010, serving as the team’s tight ends coach and interim offensive coordinator in week four of the 2016 season.

Before coming to LSU in 2010, Ensminger served as an assistant coach (quarterbacks and tight ends) at Auburn from 2003-2008. Other stops for Ensminger include Georgia (1991-93), Texas A&M (1994-96) and Clemson (1997-98).

Ensminger played quarterback for the Tigers from 1976-79 and played in three bowl games at LSU.

LSU added defensive line coach Bill Johnson has also announced his retirement and will become an analyst on the Tiger staff.

He joined Orgeron’s staff in 2019 after a lengthy career in the NFL. Johnson is one of the few coaches that have won both a CFP National Championship and a Super Bowl. Johnson’s 2019 defensive line was instrumental during LSU’s undefeated national championship season. He won a Super Bowl as the Saints’ defensive line coach in 2009 and he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season.

“Bill is an outstanding football coach and a tremendous man. I have great respect for Bill and the job he did teaching and developing our players. He stepped in and made an immediate impact with our defensive linemen two years ago and I will always appreciate his dedication to the LSU Tigers,” Orgeron added.

Reports surfaced Monday, Dec. 21 that passing game coordinator Scott Linehan is expected to return to the NFL.

