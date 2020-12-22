Rapides Sheriff warns citizens about Walmart survey letter scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood is warning citizens of a current mail scam circulating in the area, the Walmart survey letter scam.

While several citizens say they have received a USPS Priority Mail envelope containing the attached survey instruction letter and a seemingly authentic cashier’s check, so far, no one has reported being a victim of this scam.

The letter promises the recipient compensation for conducting an effectiveness and efficiency survey of Walmart staff and the company’s Money Mart system AFTER depositing the check and sending the remaining money as a test of the Money Mart system. The money they initially sent would be fraudulent.

This is what the check may look like:

Scam cashier's check (RPSO)

“This is another scam and we caution anyone who receives ‘free money’ in the mail that it is usually not legitimate,” said Sheriff Wood. “We see all kinds of scams especially during the holiday season and around tax refund time. With stimulus checks going out soon, we are asking everyone to be extra cautious of these scam attempts.”

Tips to avoid scams:

If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

If you did not solicit the call or mail, it is probably a scam.

Never click on a link sent to you in an email or text message unless it is from a verified source.

Never give out any personal information to anyone who calls you such as credit card companies or someone saying they are with the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration.

Social Security Numbers or cards are never “compromised”

Law Enforcement does not call you to tell inform you of an impending arrest because of lack of payment of taxes or fines.

You may report fraud, scams or bad business practices to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

