The Salvation Army: Final week to reach kettle goal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Salvation Army) - Due to the novel coronavirus, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this year are different, with less of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give instead. For the remainder of this week, donations to our Red Kettle Campaign can be given online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org and at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.

We started this kettle season with a goal of $150,000, and thanks to our donors, we have raised $83,800.09 so far. We are so appreciative and honored that our community has supported us during this difficult time. We are halfway to our goal and only have one week left in the Christmas season, so we would like to ask again for your help in joining the #FightForGood.

Joining the #FightForGood provides an opportunity for people to fight for neighbors in need by donating to The Salvation Army’s local programs and services—providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and so much more. The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years, and although this year looks a little different, the kettles still bring positive change to our community.

“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are more than halfway to our goal and are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us reach our goal of $150,000 and make this season a big win for our neighbors in need,” stated Major Tim Williford, The Salvation Army of Alexander Corps Officer.

To support The Salvation Army, visit AlexandriaKettle.org. For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at (318) 442-0445.

