Advertisement

UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturn and Jupiter will only be 0.1 degrees apart in the night sky on December 21.
The Great Conjunction happens Monday night; Here’s how to see it
SNAP benefits
Federal cost of living adjustment will affect SNAP and other benefits received through DCFS
This photo provided by Je’Caryous Entertainment shows Natalie Desselle Reid. Reid, who starred...
From Alexandria to Hollywood, Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle
Dispute between governor, AG over COVID-19 restrictions in La. continues; Landry releases statement
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
FEMA
Debris removal guidelines to help you and your community
Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill dropping off 200 poinsettias at Rapides Regional Medical...
Forest Hill nursery donates Christmas flowers to Rapides Regional