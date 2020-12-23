Advertisement

Alexandria City Council President Villard addresses crime, officer shortage

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria says that 38 officers have left APD this year, 17 for other agencies. District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler says news reports about the issue are dwelling on the negative. Steven and Brooke speak with Elected City Council President Jim Villard to address the city’s crime problems and officer shortage.

