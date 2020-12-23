Alexandria City Councilwoman Perry addresses Clinton Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department says the man who was shot in the 3900 block of Clinton Street in Alexandria has died. Cynthia Perry, City Councilwoman for District 3, took to social media about that fatal shooting, noting that she stopped by the scene after Tuesday’s council meeting and spoke to District Attorney Phillip Terrell about it. Steven and Brooke speak with Miss Perry about the incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.