Alexandria police investigating Clinton Street shooting

(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Clinton Street in Alexandria on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

