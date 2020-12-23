Child with autism saves family from devastating house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is safe from a house fire Wednesday morning thanks to a child.

Crews were called out to the 200 block of Robinson Place just before 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 23. That’s in the Highland neighborhood, just two blocks away from Centenary College.

According to one of the home’s residents, she was woken up by her child alerting her to the fire.

The family was able to get to safety, however, the home was destroyed, along with most of their possessions, just two days before Christmas.

The woman also says that her child, who is autistic, perhaps saved all their lives.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

