City of Alexandria offices close for New Year holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, in observance of the New Year holidays.

ATRANS New Year Holiday Schedule

ATRANS bus service will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and will be closed on Near Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Regular bus service will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The New Year week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, Dec. 28 – regular pickup

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – regular pickup

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – regular bagged leaves/grass pickup

Thursday, Dec. 31 – closed

Friday, Jan. 1 – closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30, to Monday morning, Jan 4.

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)

Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall wishes all a safe, healthy and Happy New Year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.