Advertisement

City of Alexandria offices close for New Year holidays

The City of Alexandria is addressing the issues with the drains around that city that residents...
The City of Alexandria is addressing the issues with the drains around that city that residents have been concerned about.(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021, in observance of the New Year holidays.

ATRANS New Year Holiday Schedule

ATRANS bus service will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and will be closed on Near Year’s Day (Jan. 1). Regular bus service will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The New Year week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

  • Monday, Dec. 28 – regular pickup
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29 – regular pickup
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30 – regular bagged leaves/grass pickup
  • Thursday, Dec. 31 – closed
  • Friday, Jan. 1 – closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30, to Monday morning, Jan 4.

  • Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
  • Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
  • Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)
  • Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
  • Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)

Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall wishes all a safe, healthy and Happy New Year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Je’Caryous Entertainment shows Natalie Desselle Reid. Reid, who starred...
From Alexandria to Hollywood, Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
UPDATE: Victim dies following Clinton Street shooting in Alexandria
Police lights
Rapides Sheriff warns citizens about Walmart survey letter scam
Airman Seth Lutrell surprises his mother, Lauretta, just before Christmas.
Airman surprises mom at work in Oakdale

Latest News

UPDATE: Victim dies following Clinton Street shooting in Alexandria
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
People who live in Colfax on Mary Street said a hole in the road has gotten out of hand.
City of Colfax residents concerned about road problems
Airman surprises mom at work in Oakdale