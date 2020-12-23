City of Colfax residents concerned about road problems

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - People who live on Mary Street in Colfax said a hole in the road has gotten out of hand. Laura Pate is a concerned resident who contacted KALB about a hole in the road.

“My main concern is, I don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” Pate said.

After experiencing flooding, smelling sewage and seeing someone drive into the hole, Pate contacted the City of Colfax.

“I can’t even get into my car because it’s ankle-deep in water,” Pate said. “Some days I can’t even leave my door open because of the sewage smell.”

According to Pate, she’s called city hall, the mayor’s office, maintenance and the sheriff’s office, but she says city officials have not fixed the road problems. Pate has lived in Colfax for three months.

“It’s frustrating,” Pate said. “But, if it’s somebody with a small car and they hit it then somebody would have gotten hurt or tore up a car.”

According to another resident who has lived in Colfax for ten years, the hole has been there for three years, and Pate said her landlord said the same.

“My grandkids come here. What happens if they fall in that hole? I mean what are they going to do then,” the resident said.

After seeing a man drive his truck in the hole, residents are worried the hole could endanger others and cause more damage, especially the brother of the man who hit the hole.

“I know if you run off in it, it will mess your truck up. My brother ran off in it and it’s damaged underneath it,” the resident said.

According to residents, the temporary fix is not enough. When we visited Mary Street on Tuesday, Dec. 22, a crew was filling in the hole. A contractor hired by the City of Colfax said an old busted pipe is causing the problems and that the city dug the five-foot hole to fix the issues.

The contractor said the timeline of fixing the hole “all depends on when the city gets the materials in. Due to the storm and everything that has happened in Louisiana in the last few months, getting materials of any kind is very hard to do right now.”

Pate acknowledged it’s been a tough year.

“We’ve had a lot of disasters this year with the pandemic, hurricanes and flooding but something that has been going on for three-plus years...there’s no reason for it to get to this point.”

KALB reached out to the City of Colfax for a response but have not heard back.

