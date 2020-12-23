Advertisement

CLTCC will be closed December 24 through January 3 for holiday break

CLTCC campus
CLTCC campus(KALB)
By CLTCC
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - The campuses of Central Louisiana Technical Community College will be closed Thursday, December 24 through Sunday, January 3 for the holiday break.

The college will be available through the break at (800) 278-9855 and www.CLTCC.edu.

All CLTCC campuses will reopen Monday, January 4.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

