CLTCC will be closed December 24 through January 3 for holiday break
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - The campuses of Central Louisiana Technical Community College will be closed Thursday, December 24 through Sunday, January 3 for the holiday break.
The college will be available through the break at (800) 278-9855 and www.CLTCC.edu.
All CLTCC campuses will reopen Monday, January 4.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.