Local church helps nursing homes this Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Second Evening Star Baptist Church decided to help out some local nursing homes this year, just two days before Christmas. The church distributed over 100 gift bags to two local nursing homes, with each one receiving 56 bags for their residents.

Renee Marshman with Second Evening Star Baptist Church says that they wanted to find a way to help this Christmas and came up with this idea.

Diane Davis, the Activities Director at the Summit Retirement Center, says that their residents haven’t been able to visit with the families because of the pandemic and it’s especially hard on them with Christmas right around the corner. She also says that a lot of times the residents rely on their families to bring them things like hygiene items, so this donation from the church helps out greatly.

Each bag contained items like Kleenex, socks, gloves, lotion, deodorant and soft mints. The bags were labeled male and female to fit the needs of each resident.

