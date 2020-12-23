LSU AgCenter gets new home on Wimbledon Boulevard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU AgCenter has a new home, and people can further their cooking knowledge in Alexandria.

LSU AgCenter staff are moving into the kitchen at the former Business Development Center on Wimbledon Boulevard. This move comes after parts of the AgCenter facility near LSUA were displaced following the December 2019 tornado. Thanks to a partnership between the City of Alexandria and the AgCenter, staff were given the space to use for cooking and other needs.

Rapides Area Nutrition Agent Quincy Vidrine says they moved in last week, where the AgCenter hosted their first virtual cooking program for the 12 days of Christmas. Vidrine says she’s looking forward to educating the community and teaching them about healthy eating at their new location.

“For me, it’s like a dream come true. We’ve always needed and wanted a kitchen that we could have to teach not just youth but also adults and people from all different walks of life what living healthy is all about. Really and truly, it starts with our food choices and our daily habits, so I think this kitchen, while I say it’s a dream come true for me, I think the real blessing is to the people of Central Louisiana.”

In the future, the AgCenter hopes to host 4H camps and other programs in the new space, which includes other community rooms and kitchens as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.