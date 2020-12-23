Luke Letlow transferred to another hospital to continue COVID-19 treatment

(KALB) - Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center in Shreveport to continue COVID-19 treatment, according to Letlow’s representative, Andrew Bautsch.

“The Letlow family is deeply appreciative of the medical team at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe for their fantastic care, and is thankful for all of the prayers and support they continue to receive,” Bautsch said.

Dr. G. E. Ghali, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport stated, “Congressman-elect Letlow is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit where he is receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his regiment therapy.”

