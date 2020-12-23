Advertisement

Airman surprises mom at work in Oakdale

By Ben Gauthier
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - It was a sweet surprise right before Christmas from all the way across the pond. Seth Lutrell has been away from his family for the last 19 months, serving in the Air Force in England. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, he was able to give his mother, Lauretta, the “surprise of a lifetime” after being able to finally come home for a visit.

