Airman surprises mom at work in Oakdale

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - It was a sweet surprise right before Christmas from all the way across the pond. Seth Lutrell has been away from his family for the last 19 months, serving in the Air Force in England. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, he was able to give his mother, Lauretta, the “surprise of a lifetime” after being able to finally come home for a visit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.