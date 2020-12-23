Three little girls raise $6,000 for hurricane victims in Cameron Parish

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas will be a lot better for people in Cameron Parish because of three little girls who live in Leesville. The three sisters call themselves “The Cowgirls.” At ages eight, five and four, their grandmother’s barn is their preferred playground.

“There was nothing left on the playground,” eight-year-old Lilly Wellman said.

Wellman began to describe what she and her sisters saw in Cameron Parish after Hurricane Laura. The sisters found the sight so devastating, it tugged on their hearts, and together they came up with an idea to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

“So a big is $10, and a little one is $5,” Wellman said.

The sisters decided to sell candles and raised $6,000. Last week, the girls and their grandmother delivered 20 gift bags to Cameron High School, each bag filled with candy and a $250 gift card.

“What these girls did was huge for three little girls,” Michelle Mitchell, the sisters’ grandmother, said. “Six-thousand dollars for three little girls is unbelievable, but as a community, I think we can do so much more.”

According to Mitchell, many people in Cameron Parish are still living without basic needs.

“These people still don’t have potable drinking water,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says many people feel forgotten, and people need to help one another. This is a big step that three little girls decided to make.

The Cameron Parish Lions Club is one organization trying to help people in the area. CLICK HERE for their contact information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.