Alexandria Police Department investigating shooting incident

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The following information was provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The initial shots were fired around Baldwin Avenue and Lee Street and continued as the victim fled the scene in his vehicle while being followed by another vehicle.

As the victim ran into a store in the 3500 block of Lee Street, several more shots were fired causing damage to the storefront. The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

