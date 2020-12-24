Advertisement

ASH’s ReAnna Sutherland juggles busy life of student-athlete

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You can never see ReAnna Sutherland not busy.

“I just always like doing something,” Sutherland said.

Between school and sports, she’s always on the move.

“It’s definitely taught me how to time manage,” Sutherland said. “It’s taught me how to work with different types of people.”

ReAnna’s schedule is jammed packed, being a member of multiple clubs, but still managing a 3.9 GPA. She’s also the captain of her soccer team and co-captain on her cheer squad.

“I have a 12-year-old daughter,” Trojans head soccer coach Sons Pathoumthong said. “I hope that when she grows up, she has the integrity, morals and values that ReAnna has.”

“ReAnna does a great job of putting others first,” Trojans head cheer coach Paige Carter said. “She is the first to sacrifice personal wants for the good of the whole.”

It’s hard to find someone that doesn’t talk highly about ReAnna because of her natural leadership and her encouraging those around her.

“She’s one of the hardest working people that I know,” Nya Peterson, ReAnna’s teammate, said. “She constantly pushes herself, and I wish I could be like her because she’s like that.”

“She’s so good at having no restraints,” Madisyn Maxey, ReAnna’s teammate, said. “She keeps working until someone tells her to stop.”

ReAnna is not that type of person for looks, this is how she’s been raised. She does have a sense of pride in this because she knows that she’s making a difference.

“It just makes me want to do better, knowing that there are other people that look up to me,” Sutherland said.

After she graduates, ReAnna wants to work in the medical field, majoring in speech pathology. She hopes to be a pediatric speech pathologist.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Je’Caryous Entertainment shows Natalie Desselle Reid. Reid, who starred...
From Alexandria to Hollywood, Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle
UPDATE: Victim dies following Clinton Street shooting in Alexandria
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Police lights
Rapides Sheriff warns citizens about Walmart survey letter scam
Airman Seth Lutrell surprises his mother, Lauretta, just before Christmas.
Airman surprises mom at work in Oakdale

Latest News

ASH’s ReAnna Sutherland juggles busy life of student-athlete
Late first half run proves costly as LSUA Generals fall to North Texas
Darin Moore
Pineville relieves Moore of head coaching duties
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger retires from field coaching, transitions into analyst role