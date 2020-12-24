ASH’s ReAnna Sutherland juggles busy life of student-athlete

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You can never see ReAnna Sutherland not busy.

“I just always like doing something,” Sutherland said.

Between school and sports, she’s always on the move.

“It’s definitely taught me how to time manage,” Sutherland said. “It’s taught me how to work with different types of people.”

ReAnna’s schedule is jammed packed, being a member of multiple clubs, but still managing a 3.9 GPA. She’s also the captain of her soccer team and co-captain on her cheer squad.

“I have a 12-year-old daughter,” Trojans head soccer coach Sons Pathoumthong said. “I hope that when she grows up, she has the integrity, morals and values that ReAnna has.”

“ReAnna does a great job of putting others first,” Trojans head cheer coach Paige Carter said. “She is the first to sacrifice personal wants for the good of the whole.”

It’s hard to find someone that doesn’t talk highly about ReAnna because of her natural leadership and her encouraging those around her.

“She’s one of the hardest working people that I know,” Nya Peterson, ReAnna’s teammate, said. “She constantly pushes herself, and I wish I could be like her because she’s like that.”

“She’s so good at having no restraints,” Madisyn Maxey, ReAnna’s teammate, said. “She keeps working until someone tells her to stop.”

ReAnna is not that type of person for looks, this is how she’s been raised. She does have a sense of pride in this because she knows that she’s making a difference.

“It just makes me want to do better, knowing that there are other people that look up to me,” Sutherland said.

After she graduates, ReAnna wants to work in the medical field, majoring in speech pathology. She hopes to be a pediatric speech pathologist.

