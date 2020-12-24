GPSO’s ‘Toys for Kids’ program gifts more than 200 children

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Just in time for the holidays, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office continued an annual tradition.

Their “Toys for Kids” program is still going strong, all to bring children joy. It’s all made possible through their annual Toy Drive Pancake Breakfast sale. According to Sheriff Steven McCain, this year they received one of the largest amounts of donations in the eight years he’s done it, which was close to $5,000.

“We’re very passionate about helping the children and that’s why it’s so special for us,” Sheriff McCain said.

GPSO brought out Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer. A boy named Aiden was excited to see Santa.

“I was happy because I get to see him,” Aiden said.

A girl named Hannah was also happy to see Santa.

“It feels good because someone gave me a pink ball, and I can bounce it,” Hannah said.

According to Sheriff McCain, their motto is “making a difference.”

“We’re trying to make things better in the place that we call home, and there’s no greater time than during Christmas,” Sheriff McCain said.

Corporal Donna Bryant was busy months before, preparing for moments like giving out toys. During a rough year, families said it means so much to receive gifts. Aiden’s and Hannah’s grandmother, Tracy Hetteberg, said this year was a challenge.

“It’s been hard, especially with COVID. It’s been really hard,” Hetteberg said.

She was thankful for the gifts for her grandchildren.

“It’s amazing, it feels like a miracle,” Hetteberg said.

Ashley Bottoms is the mother of two children who received gifts.

“Definitely not the normal, (crazy) yes to say the least,” Bottoms said.

According to Sheriff McCain, the best part is helping families in need.

“Trying to work and raise four grandkids and then our pay went down and so this is just a blessing,” Hetteberg said.

Bottoms was thankful for the day.

“It’s very heartwarming to see everybody show up every year,” Bottoms said. “It’s just nice to know that we have such a great community that we live in.”

Gifts weren’t the only presents. Families were also given food. Sheriff McCain said this would not be possible without the community.

“We’ve got resilient people here and people that truly want to help,” Sheriff McCain said. “They came through and they came through really big this year.”

GPSO partnered with schools to find children in need. This year was the largest list ever, reaching 240 children. GPSO also partnered with The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, and the KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive to feed more than 100 families. The GPSO “Toys for Kids” program has been put on for several years, even before Sheriff McCain got his position.

