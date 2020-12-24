Nurses at Cabrini Hospital dress newborn babies as elves

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the spirit of Christmas, nurses at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital are helping families celebrate their first holiday season with their newborn babies.

During the Christmas season, the nurses dress the newborns up in elf outfits. The hospital wanted to make sure the families have a special holiday season despite welcoming in a new family member in the middle of a pandemic.

Faye Juneau, a registered nurse at Cabrini, said that it’s nice to spread holiday cheer to families that have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

“It’s special because every parent wants to bring their babies homes for Christmas, but sometimes it can’t happen. That can be tough,” Juneau said.

Tsienne Hicks recently welcomed her first baby boy into the world and she said having a child in a pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“My son is beautiful and mesmerizing. I try to see things on the bright side but this year has had its tolls,” said Hicks.

Although the newborns don’t realize it now, when they grow up, they will be able to say that they were born in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the parents, they have had to send pictures and videos of their babies to the rest of the family because COVID-19 restrictions only allow the parents to see the babies in the hospital.

Juneau said, “We usually let more family in. For some parents, their kids can’t even come in the waiting room.”

James Wood also just welcomed his firstborn son and said he comes in every day to read a book to his baby boy.

“My wife is a caregiver and loves kids and I want to help her as much as I can. I heard he can hear male voices right now so I knew I could read books to him every day,” Wood said.

Elves are normally the ones that make the gifts for Christmas, however, these baby elves are the best gifts these families could ask for this holiday season.

