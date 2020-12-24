Advertisement

Pineville Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (Louisiana State Police) - On December 23, 2020, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 1192.  This crash claimed the life of 74-year-old Geneva Jane Dupuy, of Pineville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by 21-year-old Branden Drew Schultz, of Center Point, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 107.  For reasons still under investigation, Schultz crossed the center lines into the southbound travel lane and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

As a result of the crash, Schultz and the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Dupuy, a passenger in the Chevrolet Suburban and who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana State Police. All rights reserved.

