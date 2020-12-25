Rocking around the Christmas tree

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Every year for the holidays, people start rocking around their Christmas trees, but in a year of coronavirus cancellations, some Christmas traditions had to be changed. The Pineville Lions Club Christmas Tree fundraiser was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Tom Sanford is a Pineville Lions Club member. According to Sanford, all the money the Lions Club raises is given away. Hilda Frost is the Lions Club President.“It felt weird,” Frost said. “Because that’s the first time since 1952, that we’ve had to cancel the tree sale. We hate it we know it put a lot of people at an inconvenience, but we just couldn’t do it.”

In recent years, the Pineville Mac’s Fresh Market grocery store became the location where the Pineville Lions Club tree fundraiser was held.

“It’s always fun. We really enjoy doing it,” Sandford said. “It’s our major fundraiser for the year.”

Shane McDaniel is the Store Manager at Mac’s Fresh Market. He also enjoyed the Christmas tree fundraiser.

“The Christmas trees are just a part of tradition, and you see it’s empty this year and it broke my heart,” McDaniel said.

One Pineville Lions Club supporter is Meagan Howard. She’s also a local teacher and social media influencer.

“To know that the money was going to charity and made it all worth it,” Howard said.

Christmas is her favorite time of the year, and recently she started buying 12- foot trees.

“So I just kind of got this idea if I have like a frame I can wrap the garland around it. And that way I can have one that’s big,” Howard said.

She shared her creation on social media.

“Everyone just adored it. They thought it was creative, they thought it was unique, and then on Tik-Tok, people were just saying all kinds of things, they loved it,” Howard said. “There was one comment that said, I guess you’ll get flat presents too. A lot of people said they want to try it next year so I’m excited to see if anyone start to do this trend.”

The Pineville Lions Club president apologizes for the inconvenience and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. They’re looking forward to selling Christmas trees next year.

Howard’s Tik-Tok video got more than 88,000 likes.

If you want to see more of Howard’s work and get some decorating tips you can find her on Instagram at Meaganfetchhappen.

