Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive preview

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This holiday season a Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party member is giving back to her new community. Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Member, Monique Lee just recently moved to central Louisiana and wants to get involved by helping others.

According to Lee, the day after Christmas is when people need the most help. So, on Saturday December 26, they will be in Alexandria at the Family Dollar parking lot on Bolton Avenue. Starting at 10 a.m. they will give out food and toys for kids for 25 families. People can drive through and items will be place in their vehicles.

Lee says no criteria is required, because no matter what they help everyone.

“My cause is to only just help people and to give back, and it’s not about color or race it’s just helping somebody. And I love this community for that. Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen nothing but love in Alexandria,” Lee said. “I’m so excited about tomorrow so I can see some happiness because I don’t see a lot of it within my own home, but I’m just trying to change that and I feel like I’ll change that by doing things for the community and that positive energy will come back into my home.”

