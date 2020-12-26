Double-double by Zion Williamson not enough to lift Pelicans over Heat

MIAMI (WAFB) - New Orleans forward Zion Williamson recorded his second-straight double-double to start the season but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hot shooting by Miami on Christmas Day at American Airlines Arena.

The Pelicans (1-1) fell 111-98 to the Heat (1-1). They trailed by as many as 23 points in the loss to last year’s Eastern Conference champions while sporting their new City Edition uniforms inspired by the flag of New Orleans.

Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Pels. Brandon Ingram added 28 points. Josh Hart chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds.

GAME STATS

New Orleans was able to take care of the ball better in this one and shoot better from the free throw line but struggled shooting from the field and gave up way too many 3-pointers to Miami.

The Pels were only 31-of-78 (39.7%) from the field. The Heat was 16-of-37 (43.2%) from beyond the arc.

Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 23 points. He was 8-of-14 on 3-pointers to set a new record for threes made on Christmas Day. Miami also set a new record with 13 threes made in the first half on Christmas Day. Robinson had six of those.

New Orleans will next host the San Antonio Spurs in the Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.

