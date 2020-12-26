Joe Burrow posts video of himself walking just 3 weeks after knee surgery
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be healing well after season-ending knee surgery.
Burrow posted a video clip on social media that shows him taking steps during his rehab.
Burrow had surgery just three weeks ago to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.
