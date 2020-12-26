Joe Burrow posts video of himself walking just 3 weeks after knee surgery

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be healing well after season-ending knee surgery.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

Burrow posted a video clip on social media that shows him taking steps during his rehab.

Burrow had surgery just three weeks ago to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

