Joe Burrow posts video of himself walking just 3 weeks after knee surgery

Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.(Getty Images)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be healing well after season-ending knee surgery.

Burrow posted a video clip on social media that shows him taking steps during his rehab.

Burrow had surgery just three weeks ago to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

