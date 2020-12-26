Advertisement

Kamara’s 6 rushing TD’s power the Saints to victory over the Vikings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara found the end zone six times against the Vikings.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara found the end zone six times against the Vikings.(Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara ran all over the Vikings to the tune of six rushing touchdowns. His franchise-record output was enough to give the Saints a victory over the Vikings, 52-33.

Kamara totaled a 155 yards rushing, and 17 yards receiving against Minnesota.

Kamara’s 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, set a single-game franchise record for rushing touchdowns with four.

But Kamara added to his own record in the fourth quarter. His 7-yard score gave him five rushing touchdowns in the game.

And Kamara was hungry for more. His sixth and final score, came from three yards out.

Kamara found the end zone for three scores in the first half.

On the Saints first offensive possession of the contest, Kamara busted out for a 40-yard touchdown run. Kamara found the end zone again in the first quarter, his second score from a yard out. Kamara, rocking red cleats, scored again from five yards in the second quarter.

Drew Brees finished the game going 19-of-26 passing, for 311 yards, with two interceptions.

Brees also made some history in the contest. Becoming the first player in NFL history to reach 80,000 passing yards.

Taysom Hill scored the only other touchdown for the Saints. In the fourth quarter, Hill scored on a 1-yard run.

New Orleans clinched the NFC South with the win over the Vikings.

The Saints (11-4) currently own the 2-seed in the NFC. Green Bay (11-3) sits on the 1-seed. The Packers beat the Saints this season, 37-30.

Brother Martin grad, Irv Smith, Jr., caught two touchdown passes for the Vikings. Smith’s father, Irv Sr., played for the Black and Gold from 1993-97.

