Thomas, Watford lead LSU to 86-80 win over Nicholls State

SU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
SU guard Cameron Thomas (24)(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team picked up another win heading into conference play but it was not an easy contest for the Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 26.

LSU (5-1) beat Nicholls St. (2-4), 86-80.

Freshman guard Cam Thomas led the Tigers in scoring once again with 29 points. Sophomore forward Trendon Watford did a little of everything. He had 22 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

The Tigers were without junior point guard Javonte Smart. According to SEC Network, head coach Will Wade said Smart was “on the tail end of COVID protocols.” Smart was on the sideline during the game. Freshman Eric Gaines started in Smart’s place.

The Colonels cut the lead to three points in the second half but could get no closer.

LSU shot 55% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times.

GAME STATS

LSU will open SEC play by hosting Texas A&M on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. Smart is expected to play in the game.

