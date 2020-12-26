VIDEO: Coach Payton does ‘The Griddy’ after win over Minnesota

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another win. Another Saints locker room dance party.

This time, after beating the Vikings to clinch the NFC South, it was coach Sean Payton who showed off his moves in celebratory fashion.

Legendary Night ✊🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿! Just the beginning tho! Won Not Done!!! Merry Christmas!! #GloryAbove pic.twitter.com/GVp29dWKqF — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) December 26, 2020

LB Demario Davis took to social media after the game and posted a video of Payton and several players dancing “The Griddy.”

Sean Payton celebrating the Saints NFC South Title in the most Sean Payton way pic.twitter.com/xtb80pNPfG — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 26, 2020

Coach Payton, after busting a move, spoke about the team’s victory and winning the division for the fourth year in a row.

Payton on the #Saints winning the NFC South for the 4th straight year pic.twitter.com/Kh2zYrazKH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 26, 2020

