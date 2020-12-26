Advertisement

VIDEO: Coach Payton does ‘The Griddy’ after win over Minnesota

Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates a victory over the Vikings with a locker room dance...
Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates a victory over the Vikings with a locker room dance party(Source: https://twitter.com/demario__davis)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another win. Another Saints locker room dance party.

This time, after beating the Vikings to clinch the NFC South, it was coach Sean Payton who showed off his moves in celebratory fashion.

LB Demario Davis took to social media after the game and posted a video of Payton and several players dancing “The Griddy.”

Coach Payton, after busting a move, spoke about the team’s victory and winning the division for the fourth year in a row.

