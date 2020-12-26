VIDEO: Coach Payton does ‘The Griddy’ after win over Minnesota
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another win. Another Saints locker room dance party.
This time, after beating the Vikings to clinch the NFC South, it was coach Sean Payton who showed off his moves in celebratory fashion.
LB Demario Davis took to social media after the game and posted a video of Payton and several players dancing “The Griddy.”
Coach Payton, after busting a move, spoke about the team’s victory and winning the division for the fourth year in a row.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.