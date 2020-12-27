Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

A sweet "Christmas miracle": Perched on red gravel, overlooking the S.F. skyline, was a towering monolith of gingerbread. Glued together with swirls of frosting, the structure was supported by plywood and dotted with brightly-colored Gumdrops candy. https://t.co/JOLw47yID4 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.