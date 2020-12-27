Karr WR Aaron Anderson commits to LSU, his ‘dream school’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early in his freshman season it was apparent that Aaron Anderson was a special talent. Since then, the junior’s game continues to turn heads, and even caught the eye of LSU. Last weekend, the receiver committed to the Tigers.

“I think Aaron Anderson is the best athlete in the state of Louisiana. We’re just fortunate to have two All-Americans in the same room, in the wide receiver room. Him going to LSU, No. 1, is a testament to how hard he works. Because you don’t see a lot of guys his height that go Power-5, Division-1. So that speaks to how athletic, how much talent he truly has,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

Anderson still has a season left at Karr, but he’s happy where his future may lie.

“It felt good. It had been a dream school. I got it, I got it where I want. So committed right then and there. It was good though, I’m happy I got it. It really was a dream school, a dream come true,” said junior Aaron Anderson.

Coach O loves a speedy receiver, so he was no doubt hyped to land Anderson.

“Hold that Tiger” you know. He was excited for me. I was excited. It was an exciting moment,” said Anderson.

Anderson is the 7th commitment for LSU’s 2022 class. 247 Sports ranks it the No. 2 group in the country.

