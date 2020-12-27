Advertisement

Karr WR Aaron Anderson commits to LSU, his ‘dream school’

Anderson is a junior at Karr
Anderson is a junior at Karr(Source: WVUE)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early in his freshman season it was apparent that Aaron Anderson was a special talent. Since then, the junior’s game continues to turn heads, and even caught the eye of LSU. Last weekend, the receiver committed to the Tigers.

“I think Aaron Anderson is the best athlete in the state of Louisiana. We’re just fortunate to have two All-Americans in the same room, in the wide receiver room. Him going to LSU, No. 1, is a testament to how hard he works. Because you don’t see a lot of guys his height that go Power-5, Division-1. So that speaks to how athletic, how much talent he truly has,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

Anderson still has a season left at Karr, but he’s happy where his future may lie.

“It felt good. It had been a dream school. I got it, I got it where I want. So committed right then and there. It was good though, I’m happy I got it. It really was a dream school, a dream come true,” said junior Aaron Anderson.

Coach O loves a speedy receiver, so he was no doubt hyped to land Anderson.

“Hold that Tiger” you know. He was excited for me. I was excited. It was an exciting moment,” said Anderson.

Anderson is the 7th commitment for LSU’s 2022 class. 247 Sports ranks it the No. 2 group in the country.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party hosts Kwanzaa Drive.
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive flier.
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive preview
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

After a brutal loss in the 2019 Class 2A State Championships, the Many Tigers will step foot in...
Tigers seek second State Title in Turpin Stadium
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7), coach Billy Napier and others hold up the...
No. 19 Ragin Cajuns get 10th win on 31-24 victory over UTSA in First Responder Bowl
SU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
Thomas, Watford lead LSU to 86-80 win over Nicholls State
Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates a victory over the Vikings with a locker room dance...
VIDEO: Coach Payton does ‘The Griddy’ after win over Minnesota