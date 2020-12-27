Mansura man loses home after recent severe weather

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Severe weather on the evening of December 23rd caused a tree to fall on a home in Mansura.

Wedson Williams says that he and his wife were inside of their home when he heard strong, high winds. A few seconds later a tree fell on top of their home leaving them with no way out. He and his wife found a window to climb out of, making it to safety. He says the home is a total loss, but he’s thankful for God and that no lives were taken.

He says that they’re working to get everything they can out of the home and that they’re currently looking for another place to live. If anyone would like to help out in any way they can find him at Durand’s in Mansura where he works.

