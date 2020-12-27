No. 19 Ragin Cajuns get 10th win on 31-24 victory over UTSA in First Responder Bowl

DALLAS (WAFB) - No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette allowed UTSA to erase a 17-point lead but the Ragin Cajuns leaned on their run game to power them to the win over the Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl.

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) came away with the 31-24 victory over UTSA (7-5).

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis of Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge was 12-of-22 for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scoring tosses were in the first half. He also ran the ball seven times for 25 yards.

Elijah Mitchell was the bell cow for the Cajuns. He had 19 carries for 127 yards and one touchdown. Trey Ragas had 14 rushes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Louisiana-Lafayette racked up 265 total yards on the ground.

GAME STATS

Lewis helped put his team up 17-7 at halftime with 15-yard and 10-yard touchdown passes. The Cajuns extended that to 24-7 on a Mitchell touchdown. But then, UTSA rallied and scored 17 unanswered to tie it, 24-24, early in the fourth quarter. A 1-yard touchdown plunge by Ragas put Louisiana-Lafayette up for good.

Lewis has publicly announced he will take advantage of the NCAA decision not to charge players for a year of eligibility this season and return next season to play for the Cajuns.

Head coach Billy Napier has led the team to two consecutive 10-win seasons. Louisiana-Lafayette finished 11-3 last year.

