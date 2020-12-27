Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party lieutenant, the day after Christmas is when people need a lot of help. December 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa so, the organization took the opportunity to give back to the community.

Each day of Kwanzaa represents different principles. The organization honored Kwanzaa by giving back food and toys to families in need. Lieutenant Monique Lee said they wanted to help 25 families.

“It’s all about giving. If we don’t give, we don’t receive and what I put out is what is what I’ll receive back,” Lee said. “I just was excited and for the people to come out so quickly and jump on the opportunity to just have another meal for today after you’ve gone all out for Christmas holidays really made my soul happy.”

The Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party wants to show their work is not about race, and what people may think the black panthers are. According to Chairman Minister Deon Gee, instead of the negative things you may have heard about the Black Panthers, their organization focuses on uniting everyone to make the community better.

“I feel blessed and I’m grateful that they are doing it for it for the community it’s much needed,” an Alexandria resident Nita said.

The Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party said they will do another giveaway in two weeks.

“We just want to create and build a self-sustaining economic structure within the impoverished community,” Gee said.

If you would like to get involved with the organization contact Chairman Minister Gee at 979-221-3277. The Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party does not discriminate.

