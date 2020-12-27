Tigers seek second State Title in Turpin Stadium

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a brutal loss in the 2019 Class 2A State Championships, the Many Tigers will step foot in Turpin Stadium for a chance to redeem themselves and make history against a familiar face; the Kinder YellowJackets.

“We didn’t play our best football last year,” senior running back Terrence Williams said. “We started working that Monday after the game, and in the summer, we were out in the heat working so we can get ready to make this run.”

“We had unfinished business,” sophomore defensive back, Tackett Curtis said. “That’s the motto that helped us get to where we are now.”

This will be the third time in Louisiana’s 2A bracket that the two teams have met on the center stage.

“That K means the same thing that M means to us,” head coach Jess Curtis said. “It’s a hard nose football program and they do it the Kinder way. It’s going to be fun because it’s a matchup of two great programs.”

Sunday will be an opportunity for the Many Tigers to make history. In 2014, the Tigers entered the championships undefeated and took home a win over Kinder after losing in the finals to the yellowjackets the year before.

This 2020 team is also undefeated (11-0) heading into Sunday’s matchup, and using the loss to Ferriday to fuel them.

“To win a state title has been my dream as a little kid after watching the many tigers go and compete in 2013 and 2014,” senior quarterback, Zequarrius ‘Cadillac’ Rhone said. “I just want to relive that happiness and glory that they lived.”

This will be the fourth finals appearance in the last decade for the Tigers, and they’ll have the opportunity to play in their backyard.

“Playing at NSU is a blessing,” Jess Curtis said. “This will mean everything for our community.”

“Just being able to bring back a State Championship home, will mean a lot to this football town,” Williams said. “A lot of people from Sabine Parish are going to be there, and I can’t wait to play in this atmosphere.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.