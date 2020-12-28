31-year breast cancer survivor safely celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 31-year breast cancer survivor celebrates her 100th birthday with a Mardi Gras themed drive-by parade.

Jacqueline Rice is celebrating her 100th birthday like a queen. She’s been a breast cancer survivor for 31 years now, and today she got her own parade.

“Oh, it makes me feel fantastic that I get to be the queen for today, I wanna be the queen every day,” says Rice. Today, loved ones dropped off gifts and wished Rice a happy birthday, in a safe way. “I just feel so wonderful, I feel so good and thank God for waking me up to another day and making me get to 100,” Rice adds.

Rice’s family put the whole event together featuring a live band and a second line of cars all coming by to wave and blow a kiss to the queen. After the parade, a royal toast in the front yard with family also singing her happy birthday. It isn’t how her family expected to celebrate this year, with masks and social distancing, but seeing their granny smile means the world.

Jacqueline Rice’s family goes all out for 100th birthday (WAFB)

“With the pandemic that obviously threw us in for a loop, that was a little bit of a curveball, but we thought what better way to do it than to honor the two things that she loves…all of her friends and family and then also a parade,” says Elliot Hutchinson who is Rice’s grandson.

Rice is hopeful her 101st birthday will look different next year, but for now, she’s just grateful for her family supporting her on her big day.

