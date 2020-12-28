Advertisement

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide

(Gray Media)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - (December 27, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:30 p.m. this evening in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. Multiple rounds were fired into a vehicle, striking the victim several times. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian ambulance where she succumbed to her wounds.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party hosts Kwanzaa Drive.
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Recent severe weather caused a tree to fall on and destroy a home in Mansura.
Mansura man loses home after recent severe weather

Latest News

Police say this ATV was stolen on Sept. 29 from an outbuilding.
APD seeks the publics help to Stop ATV rides on City Streets
Many wins first state title since 2014
Many wins first state title since 2014
Many wins first state title since 2014
Many wins first state title since 2014
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations