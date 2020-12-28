APD Investigating Sunday Homicide

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - (December 27, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:30 p.m. this evening in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. Multiple rounds were fired into a vehicle, striking the victim several times. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian ambulance where she succumbed to her wounds.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

