APD seeks the publics help to Stop ATV rides on City Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Mayor Jeff Hall and the Alexandria Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in reducing the number of people riding All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) on city streets.

“ATVs are for off-road use only,” Hall said. “Over the Christmas holidays we have seen a large number of people operating ATVs on city streets, which is extremely dangerous. Often the riders are going extremely fast and without helmets. I would hate to see a tragedy occur if an ATV rider were to get into an accident on their own or with a vehicle.”

Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard said, “This is a very significant safety issue. We are asking residents if they know who any of these riders are to please call us at 318-449-5099. Callers may remain anonymous. We just want to get these ATV riders off the streets before someone gets seriously injured.”

APD has been working for several months to address an increase in ATV activity on city streets. Reports of ATV riders operating on streets has been decreasing, but this weekend officers saw a significant increase in the number of ATVs on major city streets including Jackson Street and on I-49.

