FEMA site at Rapides Coliseum to close on December 29

FEMA
FEMA(AP)
By RPPJ
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPPJ) - The FEMA Appeals site at the Rapides Parish Coliseum will be closing down on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

If you have any questions or future issues you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at //fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

Louisiana hurricane survivors may visit any other DRC in the state. To locate the nearest center or check hours of operation, visit: //egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. No appointments are necessary. Centers are open Monday through Friday; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed Sundays.

