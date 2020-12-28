Advertisement

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards out of hospital

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s only four-term governor is back home after a weekend hospitalized for tests that were not related to COVID-19.

Family spokesman Leo Honeycutt tells The News-Star that the tests on 93-year-old former Gov. Edwin Edwards were related to respiratory and heart issues, and all is well.

Edwards’ wife, Trina Edwards, said on Facebook on Saturday that Edwards was flown to Shreveport for a scheduled check-up. She said he did not have symptoms of COVID-19 but was tested as a precaution, and the test was negative.

Edwards is 93 years old, and was hospitalized in November for pneumonia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party hosts Kwanzaa Drive.
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive
Pineville Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA site at Rapides Coliseum to close on December 29
Louisiana nursing homes expected to start receiving coronavirus vaccines this week
31-year breast cancer survivor safely celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends
31-year breast cancer survivor safely celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends
Polozola
Polozola