Advertisement

Louisiana Supreme Court Museum named after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson

Louisiana Supreme Court Museum named after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson
Louisiana Supreme Court Museum named after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by the Louisiana Supreme Court:

New Orleans, LA − The Louisiana Supreme Court announced today that the Louisiana Supreme Court Museum will be officially named the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum, in tribute to Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson, who will retire on December 31, 2020, after over three decades as a Louisiana judge and then justice.

Chief Justice Johnson served as the Supreme Court’s 25th Chief Justice and the first African-American and second female Chief Justice. The Museum is currently housed in the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr. Courthouse at 400 Royal Street in New Orleans. The official naming was proposed to the Court by the Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society.

“I have a commitment to the fair application of justice, first in my role as Chief Justice but also to leave a legacy to those who follow in my path as I was inspired by many of the jurists whose accomplishments are memorialized in the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum,” said Chief Justice Johnson. “I am pleased that the Museum further commemorates that commitment and am honored and thankful to the Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society and my colleagues, the present Justices on the bench, for this honor.”

The Museum includes portraits of all 25 Chief Justices who have presided over the Louisiana Supreme Court throughout history. Additional display cases include just a few of the many awards and recognitions received by Chief Justice Johnson. Additionally, the Museum contains a replica of the building, historical papers from the Plessy v. Ferguson case, which originated in New Orleans, and information on New Orleans Colonial Law and Louisiana Civil Code. The Museum is also home to the “Women in the Law” exhibit, a historical timeline chronicling women’s “firsts”

achievements in law, highlighting their determination, commitment, and often under-recognized contributions to jurisprudence. The Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society debuted the exhibit along with Chief Justice Johnson during her service as co-chair of the Annual National Association of Women Judges Conference in October 2013 when over 300 national and international women judges convened in New Orleans. Additional displays curated by the Law Library of Louisiana rotate throughout the year.

The Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum is located on the first floor of the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr. Courthouse in New Orleans, which is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Investigating Sunday Homicide
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party hosts Kwanzaa Drive.
Southern Louisiana Black Panther Party Kwanzaa Drive
Pineville Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA site at Rapides Coliseum to close on December 29
Polozola
Polozola
Kelsey Alford
Kelsey Alford
Beth Pfeiffer
Beth Pfeifer
The City of Alexandria is addressing the issues with the drains around that city that residents...
City of Alexandria offices close for New Year holidays