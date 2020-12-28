Louisiana’s medical director retiring; 30 years with state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s longtime medical director is retiring and will be replaced by the current interim assistant secretary for public health.

The Louisiana Department of Health says Dr. Jimmy Guidry has worked for the agency for 30 years including 24 as state health officer and medical director. A news release says that’s the longest anyone has held the position.

It announced Monday that Guidry will retire Dec. 31, and will be replaced by Dr. Joseph Kanter.

Kanter was named interim assistant health secretary in October after Dr. Alex Billioux left the agency. He will remain, interim assistant secretary, while the department looks for a permanent one.

