Louisiana’s medical director retiring; 30 years with state

Dr. Jimmy Guidry, M.D., State Health Officer of Louisiana and La. Dept. of Health's Medical...
Dr. Jimmy Guidry, M.D., State Health Officer of Louisiana and La. Dept. of Health's Medical Director, speaks Monday, April 20, 2020, during the regular press conference of Gov. John Bel Edwards.(STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s longtime medical director is retiring and will be replaced by the current interim assistant secretary for public health.

The Louisiana Department of Health says Dr. Jimmy Guidry has worked for the agency for 30 years including 24 as state health officer and medical director. A news release says that’s the longest anyone has held the position.

It announced Monday that Guidry will retire Dec. 31, and will be replaced by Dr. Joseph Kanter.

Kanter was named interim assistant health secretary in October after Dr. Alex Billioux left the agency. He will remain, interim assistant secretary, while the department looks for a permanent one.

