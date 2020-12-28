New Fort Polk general talks about his priorities in the upcoming year

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Everyone knows Fort Polk as a premier combat training center, making the installation vital to the nation’s security. About two months ago, the post experienced a change in leadership.

“JRTC and the communities essential to Central Louisiana are excited to have Team Doyle return to Fort Polk,” Major General (MG) Patrick D. Frank, the former commanding general of Fort Polk, said at his “change of command” ceremony.

“Seeing some old friends and folks from the community is really a pleasure,” Brigadier General (BG) David S. Doyle, the new commanding general at Fort Polk, said.

BG Doyle is not a stranger to Central Louisiana. He previously served at the installation in 2017 until Aug. 2018, when he was shipped out to the Middle East.

“We have a lot going on,” BG Doyle said. “As you know, with the hurricane coming through the area. [Then] the pandemic...that’s been a factor.”

Hurricane Laura did some serious damage, but BG Doyle says most of the government facilities are back up to passable standards. Now BG Doyle wants to focus on family housing.

“Family housing is our first priority,” BG Doyle said. “So the service members that live on the installation have a safe and secure place for their family.”

The next big question surrounds the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The personnel that works at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital will be among the very first military members to receive the vaccine,” BG Doyle said. “So, we are going to stay with the Louisiana state guidelines and [will] execute the vaccinations once they become available on a plan that matches what the governor outlined.”

Meaning medical personnel and the at-risk population will be amongst the first to get the vaccine.

BG Doyle did come to the installation with a lot stacked against him. However, he says he’s up for the challenge to make Fort Polk a better military installation to the country and Central Louisiana.

