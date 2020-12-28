Tigers hold off Kinder to win Class 2A State Championship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The thoughts of the 2019 Class 2A State Championship loss can finally leave the community of Sabine Parish’s minds as the Many Tigers powered through Kinder to win the 2020 State Championship, 16-13.

This is the Tigers’ first State Title since 2014.

“Today was just about finishing some unfinished business,” head coach Jess Curtis said. “Kinder’s K is just like our M. We knew that it was going to be a dog fight especially up against Kinder. You just can’t blink, and I don’t think our guys did that tonight.”

In the first quarter, the Tigers struggled to put together drives to start. Kinder’s Tylan Ceasar answered with a 59 yard touchdown run on their first drive.

Penalties and Kinder’s defense stopped the Tigers from putting points on the board until late in the first quarter. Sophomore defensive back Tackett Curtis intercepted a pass from Graham Fawcett and took it to the Kinder 29 yard line. That play set up a 20 yard run and one-yard quarterback sneak by ZeQuarrius ‘Cadillac’ Rhone.

“This is what we trained for,” sophomore Tackett Curtis said. “I just made sure to keep in the back of my mind that I had seniors like Terrence and Cadillac that mean a lot to me to make sure we get it done for.”

Many just took home their 2nd State Championship title in program history.



Say hello to your 2020 STATE CHAMPS. #ManyMade pic.twitter.com/5tPVNP1ciJ — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) December 27, 2020

Curtis finished the day with six tackles and one interception.

In the second half, the Many defense stiffened. Freshman Tylen Singleton returned an interception for a 23-yard touchdown to shift the game’s momentum.

“It felt really good to help my team score,” Singleton said. “We were struggling offensively, so to help my team put points on the board felt great.”

Singleton was awarded Outstanding Player of the Game presented by the LHSAA.

Offensively, senior running back Terrence Williams led the way with 21 carries for 65 yards. London Williams came right behind him with 60 yards on 17 carries, and senior quarterback ZeQuarrius Rhone finished the night with 36 yards on 6 carries and a touchdown.

Many ends their season at 11-0.

