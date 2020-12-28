Advertisement

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman...
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984."(Clay Enos | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That’s only a faint glimmer of typical business during holiday season, when cinemas are usually packed and box office receipts among the best of the year.

Last year, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” exceeded $32 million on Christmas Day alone.

According to data firm Comscore, 35% of all North American theaters are currently open. But Warner Bros. could still celebrate the performance of “Wonder Woman 1984.” The studio on Sunday announced that it would fast-track a third “Wonder Woman” film, with Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot returning.

