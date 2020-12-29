Advertisement

APD arrests suspect for attempted armed robbery of victim on MacArthur Drive

Desmon Dashawn Jenkins
Desmon Dashawn Jenkins(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police made an arrest on December 28 around 3:30 p.m. after an attempted armed robbery of an individual in the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive.

The victim had agreed to meet the suspect in the parking lot of a business to conduct an online purchase. The suspect produced a handgun, demanding the victim place money into a backpack. After the victim told the suspect she did not have cash on hand, he fled the scene. Officer B. Willet and Cpl. J. Shahan were able to apprehend the suspect and recover the handgun in the 3200 block of MacArthur Drive.

Desmon Jenkins, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with attempted armed robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to remind citizens that we have designated parking at 1000 Bolton Ave. for on-line purchase and child custody exchange which is video recorded for your safety. Please use extreme caution when making online purchases and meet in an area that is safe and recorded.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

News Channel 5 has been told that more charges are pending. We will update this article once we have more information.

