Charges dismissed against former Bunkie Police chief charged in malfeasance case

Trial was set to begin in Avoyelles Parish in two weeks
By Brooke Buford
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has dismissed charges against the former chief of the Bunkie Police Department, Bobby Corner.

Corner’s defense attorney, Mike Small, told News Channel 5 the trial was supposed to start in Avoyelles Parish in two weeks.

Corner had been charged in four separate grand jury indictments with malfeasance in office, tampering with evidence, injuring public records, and tampering with surveillance systems. He served one term as the chief of the police, but lost re-election in April 2018.

According to Louisiana State Police, who investigated the case, Corner allegedly allowed multiple pieces of evidence to be unsecured, misplaced and lost in the police department’s building. He was also accused of failing to introduce certain items into the evidence room, mishandling a felony case file, failing to process traffic citations, and tampering with the surveillance system.

Small said he’s pleased with the outcome and it’s good news for Corner right before the new the year.

“My evaluation of this case led me to conclude rather early on that the charges against my client were simply not supported by evidence which a jury would find credible,” Small told News Channel 5. “Needless to say, I agree wholeheartedly with the prosecutors decision to dismiss all charges against Mr. Corner.”

News Channel 5 has reached out to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for comment.

